Tourism Department Plans 'Jammu Darshan' For Stranded Amarnath Pilgrims

With the Amarnath Yatra being suspended due to damage on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the government tourism department has introduced ‘Jammu Darshan’ for the pilgrims stranded at Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp, extending a Special Bus Service from the Yatri Niwas there.

The pilgrims who have been stranded there for the past three days were taken to the Retreat Ceremony at the Indo-Pakistan Border in Suchetgarh, Amar Mahal Museum, Bahu Fort, Jammu Gandola, Tirupati Balaji Temple, Majeen and other popular tourist circuits within the city.

The pilgrims of Baba Barfani were seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Rang De Basanti’ in the Suchetgarh area of Jammu at the Indo-Pakistan International Border post retreat ceremony by the Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans. Amit, a pilgrim from Lucknow, said that they were excited to explore the tourist destinations of Jammu as they couldn’t proceed on pilgrimage.

“The weather isn’t supportive for the pilgrimage, but we are thankful to the authorities here for taking us to tourist destinations in Jammu. We are excited to see India-Pakistan border in Jammu, especially the retreat ceremony which we have only heard of happening at the Attari- Wagah border,” he added.

Joint Director of Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, said, “Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, has endeavoured to tap the unexplored tourism potential of Jammu City and other local destinations amongst the yatris and tourists flocking to Jammu this season. The picturesque locations and heritage sites are being promoted and a special daily bus service 'Jammu Darshan' is conducted from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at Jammu. We are committed to promoting all the destinations of Jammu and this special endeavour shall continue for the benefit of tourists in general.”

The last batch of pilgrims left from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp on July 7 and since then, the Yatra has been suspended due to inclement weather conditions. SSP National Highway Rohit Baskotra informed Republic World that traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed. However, there was traffic on Mughal Road and SSG Road.

The restoration work of the damaged stretch at Panthyal Ramban is being carried out at war footing in coordination with the Union Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways and NHAI for early restoration of the damaged stretch that was washed away in last two days at Seri and Panthyal area of Ramban.

On Sunday evening, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a meeting with senior officials to review the arrangements for pilgrimage and restoration of the National Highway stretch that was affected by the incessant rain. The meeting was held after Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to LG Sinha over the yatra arrangements.