Tourism Industry Hails Centre's Decision To Resume VISA Services After 1.5-year Gap

In a bid to revive the COVID-battered economy, the central government is taking several measures, which will also aim at upliftment of the Tourism industry that suffered a massive decline following the pandemic. Reports suggest that the Union Government will soon resume the VISA issuing services to bolster the tourism industry. After a long halt of 1.5 years, the Ministry of Home Affairs will open the window for issuing fresh VISAs, a top official from the Ministry confirmed to ANI.

Hailing the government’s efforts, the Tourism Industry has welcomed the decision and called it a reformative step forward, to move out of the setback caused by the pandemic. While speaking to ANI on the same, Ease My Trip Co-founder, Prashant Pitti said "This is the remarkable thinking of government and we are waiting for that when it will be turned into reality soon.”

Tourism Industry hails Centre's efforts to revive Travel in the country

Prashant also pointed out that many people involved in the Tourism sector have suffered huge financial setbacks and losses as the Travel industry faced a pitfall during the past two years owing to the COVID outbreak. He mentioned that the Indian Tourism Industry faced a loss of 7 lakh crore in the past two years with the halt of International tourism and minimal revival of domestic tourism in the country.

"There are so many people, travel agents and guides whose livelihoods depend on international tourism and our tourism economy has almost dipped. This will be a relief for all if the government is considering it," said Prashant.

While furthering his point, he said that people from abroad want to visit India as the COVID cases have subsided in the country and this will be the right time to open the doors for International tourists, since the vaccination rates have also picked up. "We hope our industry will rise again as we have a huge number of people who connect to us daily and ask about foreign trips and are eagerly waiting to know when will the restrictions lift up," Prashant added while speaking to ANI.

Central Govt's graded efforts to boost the tourism sector

As the number of daily COVID cases saw a fall and the country achieving record vaccination, the central government is attempting to stimulate the economy by making graded efforts to resume Tourism in India as the COVID curbs were eased domestically. Earlier in October 2020, the centre decided to make a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who were planning to enter or leave India.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Twitter/ @Easemytrip/ PTI