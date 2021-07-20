Tourism Min Announces New Guidelines To Boost Domestic Tourism; Webinars, Promos Included

The Tourism Ministry has recently revised guidelines planning targeted programmes in order to, boost domestic tourism throughout the country. Union Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday, July 19, mentioned the revised Guidelines for Scheme of Market Development Assistance (MDA). The new schemes introduced by the Union Minister, would boost domestic tourism in India. The new guidelines include webinars, aerial photography of various cities, promotions through social media, other digital platforms and regular consultations with industry stakeholders among others.

Various steps to boost domestic tourism in India

In the statement released on Monday, the initiatives included by the Tourism Ministry are as follows:

Dekho Apna Desh Webinars. Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: various activities like roadshows, Fam trips, B2B Meetings, Quiz programmes, webinars between paired States / UTs to promote Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Aerial photography of key cities and cultural assets (Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Udupi, Aurangabad, Iconic Tourist sites) across the country during the lockdown. Regular consultations with industry stakeholders on issues related to opening up of the Tourism sector. Handling of tourists, protocols of safety and security, services standards etc. Domestic Tourism Promotion Campaign through Webinars, social media and other digital platforms. Dekho Apna Desh Campaign has been the mainstay of Domestic Promotion. The main focus is to rebuild the trust of the domestic & international travellers in terms of India being a safe destination to travel in the post-COVID Scenario.

The Ministry of Tourism has updated the guidelines for the Scheme of Market Development Assistance (MDA), for the promotion of domestic tourism in November 2020, to expand its reach and scope. According to the guidelines, financial support for the promotion of domestic tourism will be provided to the stakeholders. The incorporation of additional promotional activities like online promotions and the extent of financial assistance permissible have been upgraded. Tourism Departments of State Governments / UT Administrations will now be eligible to obtain financial assistance under the scheme.

Government's new loan guarantee to more than 11,000 tourism stakeholders

Although the development and promotion of tourism sites is a responsibility of State Governments/UT Administrations, the Tourism Ministry supplements their needs based on detailed project reports submitted by them. The Ministry of Tourism under the government of India, had recently announced a new loan guarantee to more than 11,000 registered Tourist Guide/Travel and Tourism Stakeholders, to help them pay their liabilities and restart businesses impacted due to the pandemic.

The loan will be provided with a 100% guarantee with the following limits:

Rs. 10,00,000 for TTS (per agency)

Rs. 1,00,000 for tourist guides licensed at Regional or State Level

(SOURCE- https://pib.gov.in/)

