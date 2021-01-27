Tourism Min Prahlad Patel Visits Red Fort; Assesses Damage Post Farmers' Protest In Delhi

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday visited the Red Fort in Delhi to take stock of the situation a day after the monument was stormed by farm protestors, wreaking havoc in the city.

Patel visited the ramparts of the Red Fort to assess the damage done to the structure during the riots that unleashed in the capital after a tractor rally led by farmers turned violent and indulged in clashes with the police.

Deviating from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade, a section of protesting farmers who were pushed back by the police from the ITO in Central Delhi, drove their tractors to the Red Fort complex. A large number of protestors breached the ramparts of the fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag atop its podium.

Security beefed at Red Fort

A day after being stormed by protestors, the monument was deep-cleaned and the security has been heightened to avoid any untoward situation. Besides, all ways to the Red fort have also been closed to visitors and tourists until further orders. Traffic movement has been diverted, avoiding no individual from travelling close to one kilometre of the fort.

The Tourism Minister on Tuesday condemned the actions of farmers who breached the Red Fort and said it violated the symbol of the dignity of India's democracy.

"The Red Fort is a symbol of the dignity of our democracy. The farmers should have stayed away from it. I condemn the violation of this dignity. It is sad and unfortunate," Patel said in a tweet.

The Delhi Police have registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence that left at least 300 personnel injured, officials said.

