Tourism Minister Assures 'positive Impact' As India Provides Vaccines To 140 Countries

India's travel and tourism sector suffered a major setback after the unannounced guest Coronvirus checked in last year. However, Prahlad Patel, Union Culture and Tourism Minister said on Friday that India providing COVID-19 vaccines to over 140 countries will have a "Positive Impact" on its tourism. Due to pandemic in 2020, the tourism sector suffered three-quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to Rs 15 lakh crore.

Patel while addressing a virtual ceremony at Kevadia on the launch of a three-day annual convention of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), hoped that Indian tourism industry will be soon up and running like before, and "climb from the present 34th position to the top spot".

Tourism Minister @prahladspatel virtually attends the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) convention-cum-exhibition being held in Kevadia, Gujarat



He greeted all & expressed support to associations for a revived tourism sector under his effective supervision. pic.twitter.com/jTWIs4IQug — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 12, 2021



Tourism minister further added that It is true that if something is done with pure intention and policy, then the effective result is visible it is. Providing vaccines to over 140 countries will have a positive impact on the country's tourism sector.

"India, following its age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam (the world is one family), and providing vaccines to over 140 countries. Till now under PM Modi's leadership 16 countries have received vaccines. This will have a positive impact on the country's tourism sector, something that is visible right now", he stated.

Fastest Country To Administer 7 Million COVID-19 Doses

On February 11, India achieved another landmark as it became the fastest country in the world to administer the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Government of India tweeted and announced on Thursday that the country has become the fastest country in the world to administer 7 million COVID-vaccines doses under the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi. On day 27, the number of healthcare & frontline workers getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 74.30 lakhs across the country.

Centre Sets Deadline to Complete 1st Round of Vaccination

Setting a deadline for completing vaccinating frontline workers by March 6, Union Joint Health Secretary Mandeep Bhandari on Friday, said at least one round of vaccination must be scheduled by March 1. Stating those who have not been vaccinated for any reason must be vaccinated by March 6, he said that the scheduling of the first round of vaccination of healthcare workers must be scheduled by February 20 and completed by February 25. As of date, India has vaccinated 77,66,319 beneficiaries of which 58,65,813 are healthcare workers.

