Tourism Minister Slams Siddaramaiah Over His Comment On CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi slammed former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah for suggesting that CM BS Yediyurappa was driven by hate on the Tipu Jayanti controversy. On Friday, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. Addressing a gathering at Hosur village, Siddaramaiah said, "Chief Minister Yediyurappa has a hatred for Muslims. I don't know why he hates that religion. I have started Tipu Jayanti as I started Kanakadasa Jayanthi and Kempegowda Jayanthi. Tipu was a king like other kings and he has fought four battles against the British. Why Yediyurappa hates only one community, it shows their communalism."