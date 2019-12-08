The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Tourism Minister Slams Siddaramaiah Over His Comment On CM Yediyurappa

General News

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi slammed ex-CM Siddaramaiah for suggesting that CM BS Yediyurappa was driven by hate on the Tipu Jayanti controversy.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi slammed former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah for suggesting that CM BS Yediyurappa was driven by hate on the Tipu Jayanti controversy. On Friday, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. Addressing a gathering at Hosur village, Siddaramaiah said, "Chief Minister Yediyurappa has a hatred for Muslims. I don't know why he hates that religion. I have started Tipu Jayanti as I started Kanakadasa Jayanthi and Kempegowda Jayanthi. Tipu was a king like other kings and he has fought four battles against the British. Why Yediyurappa hates only one community, it shows their communalism."

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG