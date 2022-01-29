Tourism Ministry Launches Digital Calendar Featuring Stories Of India's Independence

Quick links:
The Union Tourism Ministry launched a new digital calendar for the year 2022 with the theme of 'Incredible stories of India's Independence'. The initiative is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Delhi's Red Fort is the first monument on the calendar. Known as a symbol of India's sovereignty, the country's first Prime Minister hoisted the Indian tricolour here on August 15, 1947.
Jhansi Fort in Uttar Pradesh witnessed the fierce battle between Rani Lakshmi Bai and the British in the revolution of 1857.
One of the main centres of India's freedom struggle from British rule, Mahatma Gandhi stayed in the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat from 1917 to 1930.
The Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab is a 'memorial of national importance'. On April 13, 1919, British troops killed hundreds of Indians and ended up wounding even more after open firing on a gathering.
Cellular Jail, situated in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, symbolizes the suffering and bravery of freedom fighters as British troops would exile them in this 105-year-old colonial prison.
The place where the British troops left India on February 28, 1948, Getaway of India is situated in Colaba, Mumbai. It was built in the early 20-century in the Indo-Saracenic style.
A tribute to the independence activist Vallabhbhai Patel, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat is 182 meters tall.
Situated in Manipur, Khongjom War Memorial commemorates the Anglo-Manipur War, which is considered as one of the most vicious wars in the fight for freedom.
The Residency in Lucknow served as the residence of the British Resident General. It also witnessed battles during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
INA Memorial in Manipur, where the flag of the Indian National Army first unfurled, is dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The monument reminds the citizens of India of his charismatic leadership.
Situated in heart of the Vellore city, in the state of Tamil Nadu, Vellore Fort is considered as the precursor to the revolt of 1857.