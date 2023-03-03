Tourism Will Achieve New Heights If Thinking Is Out-of-box & Vision Is Long-term: PM Modi

“Out-of-the box thinking” and “long-term-vision” can take tourism to new heights, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a post-budget webinar on ‘Developing Tourism in Mission Mode.’

"An out-of-the-box thinking and long-term vision can take tourism to new heights," said Modi emphasising that rejuvenation of religious sites has boosted tourism, and seven crore people visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham last year.

Delhi | To give a new height to the tourism sector in India, we have to think out of the box and do long term planning: PM Narendra Modi addressing a post-budget webinar on boosting 'Developing Tourism Mission' pic.twitter.com/OCfrdsijJt — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Besides multilingual signage at tourist destinations, the Prime Minister also pushed for the creation of apps that would provide information in several Indian languages.

Union budget to open job opportunities

The Prime Minister went into detail about how this year's Union Budget would benefit the tourism industry and open up numerous job opportunities for youngsters.

"This webinar is for transformation of the tourism sector, and when all stakeholders come together, we reach desired results and within the time frame," he said.

Modi added, "Some people assume that tourism is a fancy word, for high-income groups, but in India, it has a lengthy socio-cultural context," while highlighting countless yatras undertaken by the masses over the ages.

Notably, the webinar is one of a total of 12 post-budget webinars that the government is organising in order to collect thoughts and ideas for the successful execution of the measures outlined in the Union Budget.