Tourists Join Locals In Kashmir For Christmas Celebrations

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in Kashmir on Saturday as devotees held special prayers for the good health and prosperity of the people in the valley.

The largest gathering in Kashmir was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Maulana Azad Road in the heart of Srinagar city, where the members of the Christian community, including women and children, assembled to celebrate the occasion and held special prayers.

“I pray the coming year ushers in happiness and God protects us, our country from COVID-19, from all problems and keeps us healthy,” Father Stalin Raja of the church said.

Among the believers were a few tourists who joined the locals on the auspicious day and prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and the world over.

Christmas celebrations were also held in other churches of the valley, including the St Luke Church at Dalgate, which was renovated and re-opened after about 30 years, recently.

