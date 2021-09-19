TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy launches 'white Challenge' In Telangana To Combat Drug Issue

Revanth Reddy, the head of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, issued a "white challenge" to politicians and celebrities on Saturday with the goal of eradicating the state's drug problem. Reddy said, "I announce a white challenge for the eradication of drugs in the state for all the politicians and celebrities. I will give my blood and hair samples to the doctors for showing my innocence in the ongoing allegations against me."

MP Santosh Rao, the Green India challenge's flagbearer, has established the Green Challenge. He noted, "I am introducing a white challenge. I name IT Minister KT Rama Rao and ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy to accept this challenge." Revanth wants the two of them to accept his challenge and then name other two people in the process." said the Congress leader.

Reddy had stated on September 15 that Telangana has become a hotspot for addicts due to the state's growing liquor sales. Reddy said, "Telangana has become a hub for addicts. Liquor sales are booming in the state and by giving permission to the illegal liquor shops, the state government is turning people into drunkards."

In response to Reddy's accusation that he had become a "drug brand ambassador," KT Rama Rao reportedly offered to take a drug test. Rao claimed that the Congress leader had gone beyond all bounds of decency by tying him to the drug issue and that he had even offered himself for testing.

Drugs problem in Telangana

A Revanth Reddy, a Congress MP from Telangana, said on Wednesday that the state administration had turned Telangana into a home for drug users and alcoholics. He claimed that numerous illicit liquor outlets are running throughout the state and that the Telangana administration has turned people into alcoholics, turning the state into a home for addicts. In addition, he opposed alcohol consumption in light of recent incidents in the state involving women and minors. According to Reddy, most illegal activities are carried out while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, which contributes to the state's high crime rate.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Unsplash