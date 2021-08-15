TPCC President Revanth Reddy Alleges Minorities in Telangana Suffering Under KCR Govt

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy claimed that the state's minorities are suffering. On Saturday, August 14, he issued this statement. On Saturday, the Telangana Congress conducted a 'Minority Garjana Sabha' in Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk. The gathering was held to discuss issues that minorities in the state are facing.

Participated in #MinorityGarjana at Dharna Chowk...Only #Congress can do justice to all sections of the society. pic.twitter.com/HaokA8Vlap — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) August 14, 2021

In his remarks to the gathering, Reddy stated, "The Congress party has always supported minorities during its regime. Minorities have been given a 4% reservation during the Congress administration. If the Congress takes power, minorities will be able to benefit from development plans in the areas of education and employment." Reddy stated that bills such as Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens have been resisted by Congress (NRC) alone. He further added, “If at all the Congress had at least 200 members in the Parliament, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wouldn’t have dared to bring up such bills. Congress holds the power to fight against Modi and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.”

Reddy urges formation of ‘Minority Bandhu' scheme, similar to ‘Dalit Bandhu'

Reddy also urged that KCR, who introduced the ‘Dalit Bandhu', introduce a ‘Minority Bandhu,' to support the state's minorities. Dr Sravan Dasoju, All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Spokesperson, said that “this meeting is to demand the rights of minorities to be protected in the state of Telangana”. He added, “The Muslims must not fall prey to AIMIM leaders Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi. Both TRS and AIMIM are working hand in glove with the BJP”. Leading members of the Telangana Congress, including TPCC President and MP Revanth Reddy, previous TPCC President and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, and others, attended the event.

What is ‘Dalit Bandhu' scheme?

Dalit Bandhu is a social welfare programme that aims to empower Dalit families. KCR's decision to establish Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency on a trial basis. It aims to encourage people to start businesses by providing them with a direct benefit transfer of Rs 10 lakh per family. This scheme has received criticisms from the opposition.

