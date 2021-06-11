'Trace, Test, And Treat': Yogi Appreciates PM Modi's Guidance To Fight COVID-19

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. The senior leaders of BJP held a meeting about the COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his guidance and effort in curbing the infection rate in the country.

Yogi acknowledges PM Modi's effort

Following the high-level meet up, Yogi Aditynath said that 'Mantra of Trace, Test, and Treat' as preached by PM Modi earlier during the first wave of COVID was adopted by UP State Government during the second wave as well and thus the state is yielding better result in controlling the infection rate of COVID-19. Yogi thanked the Prime Minister for the operation of Oxygen Express Rail and the Indian Air Force's Oxygen supply to the state that maintained smooth availability of oxygen. CM Yogi noted that PM-CARES Fund helped the state to set up Oxygen plants in every district. Yogi also appreciated PM Modi's recent announcement for free vaccination to all above 18 years

Yogi Aditynath also spoke about Prime Minister Anna Yojana that started in May 2021 and has so far served 15 crore people. He informed that the scheme has now been extended till Diwali considering the situation across the country. The Chief Minister announced that UP State Administration will work to uplift the farmers under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that Central Government has increased Subsidies for DAP fertilizers by 140 percent.

Yogi Aditynath meets BJP leaders before 2022- UP Election

CM Yogi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior leaders of the BJP ahead of the crucial election in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming year. His courtesy meets to Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, and Amit Shah are viewed as BJP's election preparation for Uttar Pradesh. Yogi during his meeting with PM Modi extended his gratitude for guiding Uttar Pradesh and India during the tough times.

Yogi also paid a courtesy visit to National BJP President JP Nadda on Friday at his residence in New Delhi.

On Thursday, Yogi Aditynath met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and presented him a book during meeting.

Image Source- Twitter@myogiadityanath