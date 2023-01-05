Tracking The Roots Of Radicalism, Terrorism And Extremism In Kashmir: Report

India is no stranger to the menace of terrorism, most of which stems from the state sponsorship of neighbouring Pakistan. A new report released by an India-based independent think-tank ‘CLAWS’ tracks the roots of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism which has majorly affected the Indian union territory of Kashmir since 1947. The report released by CLAWS in December 2020 details the origins of radicalism, extremism and terrorism in Kashmir and how Pakistan is engaged in a proxy war against India since independence.

The report states that the security forces, law enforcement agencies and government machinery find it challenging to deal with “terror and violence” in contrast to conventional warfare due to the ‘Faceless and elusive nature of terrorism’. Pakistan has locked horns with India in the past, fighting four major wars and losing each. However, its engagement against India in a proxy war by providing funds, safe-haven, launch pads and logistical backing to terror groups has become the norm for Islamabad.

How Pakistan sowed seeds of terrorism in Kashmir

The report clarifies how India’s partition was based on the ‘Two Nations Theory’ following which India adopted a path of ‘inclusive development’ while Pakistan, which was opposed to the idea of Jammu and Kashmir acceding to India, launched an all-out attack against the princely state on 22 October 1947 under the guise of a tribal uprising. This prompted India to intervene after the princely state acceded to the nation, and the result was the first Indo-Pak war also known as the 1947 Indo-Pak war. Although a direct engagement, this conflict is also viewed by many defence analysts as the first instance where Pakistan adopted the techniques of waging a proxy war against India.

Image: Indian Army

Following the first war between the two nations, Islamabad continued the practice of meddling with India’s internal affairs. The CLAWS report states that Pakistan adopted a ‘confrontalist approach’ against India, which ultimately led to another all-out war between India and Pakistan in 1965. Pakistan’s objective to push infiltrators into the Indian territory under ‘Operation Gibraltar’ was the catalyst for the war, states the report. However, Pakistan failed miserably as India pre-empted Islamabad’s intentions and delivered a blunt response.

Engagement between India and Pakistan in 1971 also served as a bitter failure for Pakistan as it was ‘cut into two pieces’ and Bangladesh was carved out of it, the report states. According to the report, back-to-back military losses for Pakistan were the reason behind an agitated General Zia-ul-Haq declaring a military doctrine― ‘to bleed India by thousand cuts’.

As per the report, on orders from General Zia, Pakistan’s ISI in 1984 planned to initiate a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. Phase one would include the initiation of an insurgency, phase two would push the region into utter chaos and confusion while Pakistan Army exerts pressure on the Line of Control to divert the attention of the Indian Army from internal security dynamics. Meanwhile, phase three was aimed at radicalising the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and merging it with Pakistan.

Was Kashmir’s political landscape a catalyst for terrorism?

As per the report, fault lines in Kashmir with regard to radicalisation, extremism and terrorism were an outcome of politics of ‘deception and duplicity’. The report states that this created a conducive environment for inimical elements in the Kashmir valley to thrive and survive. Furthermore, it states that most Kashmiri politicians practised communal trends in the valley while politicians adopted communism in Jammu & Ladakh regions. As per the report, the ‘most serious danger of radicalisation’ which led to terrorism in the valley emanated from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Image: Indian Army

Jamaat-e-Islami has ideological allegiance to the separatist Hurriyat Conference and is a supporter of Pakistan’s claim over Kashmir, the report states. Furthermore, the report clarifies that the terror organisation Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) is a de-facto radical face of JI.

Prospect of normalisation in the valley

The report indicates that qualitative change in the security landscape of the Kashmir valley requires an addressal of the root of the problem. It points towards the robust security and intelligence measures undertaken by the government along with proactive actions against terror organisations and their activities leading to substantial improvement in the security situation of the region.

Image: Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA

According to the statistics released by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in March 2022, there were only 34 incidents of infiltration in 2021 in contrast to 143 such incidents in 2018. Formulation of a National Policy on Countering Terrorism, National Consensus on Terrorism, Countering Radicalisation, Denying Recruitment, Counter Funding and Information Warfare are the recommendation made in the CLAWS report to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir valley.