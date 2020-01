The central government has given the traders of Jammu and Kashmir a reason to celebrate this New Year. On Tuesday, December 31, the centre announced a lift in the state toll tax charged at the Lakhanpur toll post in Kathua district on the entry of goods into J&K beginning January 1, 2020. Traders hope that the removal of this toll tax will give a boost to trade in Jammu and Kashmir and will benefit traders as well as local farmers and residents.