Traffic Cop Brutally Assaulted By Car Owner In Bengaluru's Banaswadi

On Wednesday evening in Banaswadi in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a traffic police constable was brutally attacked by a car owner after he clamped the vehicle, which was parked in a no-parking zone. The assault has raised serious concerns about the safety of law enforcement officers while performing their duties. However, the police acted swiftly, leading to the arrest of the main accused, identified as Suleman.

The incident unfolded when Banaswadi traffic constable Umesh, acting on his duty to ensure traffic regulations were followed, clamped a car that belonged to a family parked in a no-parking zone. Upon the family members' arrival at the scene, a heated argument ensued with the traffic constable. Preliminary information reveals that the car owner reportedly said that a woman with him was unwell, and he urgently needed to take her to the hospital, which compelled him to park in the no-parking zone. He requested the constable to remove the clamp to facilitate their immediate departure.

Unfortunately, the situation took a violent turn when the car owner and his relatives took matters into their own hands and physically assaulted Umesh after the clamp was removed. The video of this assault episode has gone viral on the internet, wherein two men can be seen thrashing the constable while subjecting him to a barrage of verbal abuse. Adding to the distressing scene, a young woman is seen collapsing beside the car.

In the wake of the incident, Umesh filed a complaint, prompting the Banaswadi police to register a case against the perpetrators. The main accused, Suleman, was subsequently arrested as part of the investigation.

Responding to the incident, IPS MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Bengaluru City), tweeted, condemning the assault and confirming that appropriate action had been taken. He tweeted, "A traffic constable of Banaswadi Traffic PS was assaulted while performing his duty. A criminal case has been registered in Banaswadi PS. The main accused has been arrested. Further investigation is continued."