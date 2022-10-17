Traffic In New Delhi To Be Affected For 4 Days Due To 90th Interpol General Assembly

Traffic will be affected in the national capital for four days, starting Tuesday, due to the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol at Pragati Maidan.

Delhi Traffic Police has advised organisations in Lutyens' Delhi to either allow work from home for their employees or opt for staggered working hours for four days, in light of the event.

The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years. it was last held in 1997.

The traffic police said the commuters travelling around the New Delhi district could encounter delays and may wish to consider alternative routes during the period specified.

The traffic police stressed it is important to reduce the traffic volume on the roads in the New Delhi district and this can be achieved with support from corporations, organisations and individuals.

"Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro trains for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi district," the advisory said.

According to the traffic advisory, the delegates participating in the conference will stay in seven hotels -- The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok -- and travel to Pragati Maidan, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the airport. Various traffic measures will be put in place to ensure smooth transportation for the delegates, it said.

The traffic volume on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg would be regulated, the advisory said.

Besides, Panchsheel Marg, Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Bhisma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Gurgaon Road, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road would be regulated, it added.

Delegations from 195 countries will attend the event, they said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on Tuesday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on Friday.

