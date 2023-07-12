Last Updated:

Traffic Resumes On Key Highways In Punjab, Haryana As Rainwater Recedes

After being temporarily closed for more than 24 hours, the traffic flow for heavy vehicles and SUVs was restored on Tuesday afternoon on the Chandigarh-Ambala NH via Derabassi.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Highway

Representational (Image: ANI)


Some of the key highways which were temporarily closed for vehicular traffic due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Haryana and Punjab were opened for vehicular movement, officials said on Tuesday.

After being temporarily closed for more than 24 hours, the traffic flow for heavy vehicles and SUVs was restored on Tuesday afternoon on the Chandigarh-Ambala NH via Derabassi, the Ambala Police said. 

It also advised light vehicles to use Ambala-Baldev Nagar underpass and take tPanjokhra Sahib-Barwala-Panchkula route.           Police said that all kind of vehicular movement, which was disrupted earlier on the NH-44 GT road through Ambala, was started on Tuesday.

READ | Rain fury in Punjab, Haryana: Key highways temporarily closed for traffic due to waterlogging

However, the Ambala-Kaithal-Hisar NH was still closed for vehicular movement due to waterlogging, they said.    The three days of incessant downpour has left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, where properties worth crores were damaged, with Ambala emerging as the worst-hit district.

READ | Yamuna river water level breaches danger mark, rail traffic suspended over old bridge

Rail traffic on the Ambala-Saharanpur rail section was closed as the soil under the rail track was washed away due to flooding near Ghasitpur village in Ambala Cantt, officials said. 

The Railways cancelled a number of trains on Monday following heavy rainfall in the region.

READ | As Threads crosses 100 million users, Twitter starts losing traffic
READ | Pragati Maidan tunnel closed for traffic due to waterlogging
READ | JK LG reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra, efforts underway for traffic restoration

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT