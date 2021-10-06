Traffic Slows At Delhi-UP Border Due To Farmers’ Protest, Check Alternate Routes Here

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday informed that the traffic movement from Uttar Pradesh Gate, Ghazipur border at Delhi-UP border is slow due to the ongoing farmers' protest. The Delhi police have advised commuters to take alternate routes. The police released alternative routes which commuters can take as the traffic is expected to remain slow in the region.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, here are the routes commuters can take:

Akshardham Setu towards Noida and Vikas Marg for Ghaziabad.

Road no 57 A to Hasanpur for Shahdara, Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad.

From roundabout Ghazipur towards Anand Vihar, Bhopura Border Chowk Ghaziabad via road number 56.

From roundabout Murga Mandi towards Dr Hadgavayar Marg then Nala Road up to UP Gate Ghaziabad for Vaishali Vasundhara Ghaziabad via paper market Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission to a 5-member Congress Party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi from visiting the Lakhimpur Kheri district. The government had earlier imposed Section 144 of the CrPC. The area is now experiencing crowded protests after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was stopped from entering the district where the farmers had begun protests.

Traffic halt at Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway

Earlier on Monday, traffic on the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway was brought to halt due to vehicle checking at the toll plaza in Noida. The Delhi police informed that each vehicle is now being checked as a precautionary measure while avoiding congestion due to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. As protests over the Lakhimpur violence intensified, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory to the commuters entering the National Capital from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On Sunday, October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni - and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.

On 4 October, Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna with hundreds of his supporters after he was stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri. He demanded justice for farmers who lost their lives while protesting against the three farm laws.

Image: PTI