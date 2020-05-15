‘Traffic Tau’ Spreads Awareness At Delhi-Badarpur Border In Haryanvi Style

It is nearly two months ever since the entire country was put under a lockdown to combat the deadly COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of the virus, whose nature is unknown and the only weapon the common man has against COVID19 is social distancing.

Many initiatives have been taken by the state governments, the Central government and several other organizations to spread awareness about the same. One such innovative step has been taken by the Haryana Police. They have deployed an official from the department of traffic police at the Delhi-Badarpur border to spread the awareness about the virus and measures to be taken to combat it.

Fondly known as “Traffic Tau”, the said official spreads awareness about measures that need to be taken to combat coronavirus. He not only pulls up people who do not follow social distancing but all schools the defaulters Haryanvi style.

“In Haryana culture all listen to a 'Tau'. The character of a Tau is considered lovable and is respected. So, whenever I see someone flouting the rules, I make them understand about the importance of the same humbly like the elder of a family,” he told Republic TV.

“Those who are caught without masks, I counsel them too and offer them masks from Haryana Police. It is important to understand the veracity of the situation but people of our nation need to follow government rules and orders in order to get out of this pandemic safely,” he added.

Clad in an electric kurta, donning a tri color turban, with mustache peeping out of his face mask, Tau also gave an advice, “we live in a culturally rich country where we celebrate several festivals, but at this moment we need to set our priorities and keep nation above everything.”

On Thursday, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 80,000 mark with as many as 2,549 fatalities. Of the total, as many as 49,219 cases are active while 26,234 have been discharged and one has migrated.

Globally, over 43 lakh people have been infected, while close to three lakhs have died so far. The US has recorded the most fatalities at 84,133, followed by UK (33,264) and Italy (31,106).

(Photo: Representational Image)