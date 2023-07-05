Tragedy strikes in Jaunpur: Murder-suicide claims five lives

In a spine-chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the village of Uttar Pradesh’s Jayarampur in the Madiyahoon police jurisdiction, a family of five met a gruesome fate. A man first murdered his wife and his three children, before committing suicide. The police, upon receiving information from the villagers, promptly launched an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary findings indicate that a domestic dispute between the husband and wife may have led to the tragic incident. The husband allegedly resorted to a brutal act of violence, using a rod to mercilessly murder his wife, and quite disturbingly, he did not stop there but proceeded to take the lives of his three innocent children as well.

Bodies sent for autopsy

The authorities have sent the bodies for autopsy to gather crucial evidence and determine the exact sequence of events. Investigators are working diligently to uncover the underlying reasons behind the heinous crime.

The entire community is grappling with the shock and grief that this incident has brought upon them. The police have assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to bring justice to the victims and their grieving loved ones.

