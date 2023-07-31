Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives On Thirumangalam-Virudhunagar Highway In TN

In an accident that occurred on Sunday night, July 30, a family travelling from Kanyakumari to Chennai via Madurai in their car met with a tragic fate. The incident took place on the Thirumangalam - Virudhunagar four-lane highway when their car lost control, veered off the road and collided head-on with an oncoming lorry. The fatal collision resulted in the death of the car's driver and the other family members in the car. Additionally, the lorry driver also lost his life in the unfortunate incident.

The accident has caused profound grief and sadness in the affected area as a family of three and the lorry driver lost their lives. The deceased family members, identified as Sam Davidson, Martin, and Kamalanesan from Thengankulivilai in Kanyakumari district, were among the victims who were travelling to Chennai. The lorry driver, Selvakumar (34) from Viraganur in Madurai district, was also tragically killed in the collision. He had loaded goods in his lorry and had started from Madurai and was travelling in the Thirumangalam - Virudhunagar four-way lane

Upon being informed about the accident, the police rushed to the scene and registered a case. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Government Hospital in Thirumangalam for post-mortem. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway to determine the factors that led to this tragedy. The collision significantly affected traffic on the four-lane highway, but prompt action by the police and traffic personnel restored the flow of vehicles after clearing the damaged vehicles from the scene.