Tragic: COVID Positive Elderly Couple Take Own Lives For Fear Of Spreading It To Grandson

A COVID positive elderly couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a moving train in Rajasthan over the fear of spreading the virus to their grandson

Astha Singh
REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE/PIXABAY

On Sunday, a COVID-19 positive elderly couple in their 70s allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a moving train in Rajasthan. As per sources, the couple feared they might spread the infection to their grandson. Heeralal Bairwa (75) and his wife Shantibai (70) used to live with their 18-year-old grandson and daughter-in-law, the couple’s son had died eight years ago.

On April 29, the couple tested positive for COVID-19 and since then they were home quarantined, an official reportedly said. On Sunday morning the couple allegedly jumped before a train on the Delhi-Mumbai up line track near Chambal overbridge.  

Case registered under Section 174 of CrPC

Under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a case was registered and the bodies were later handed over to the family members so that the last rites could be performed as per the COVID-19 protocols. After the investigation, it was revealed that the couple feared that their only grandson and other family members might get infected by the virus because of them. In the early hours of Sunday both of them left their home and decided to take such a drastic step, as per officials. Although, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

COVID Cases in Rajasthan 

On Monday, Rajasthan reported 17,652 new Covid-19 cases with 160 deaths and 11,676 recoveries in 24 hours. The state's overall caseload has reached 6,15,653 taking the total death toll to 4,399. Total 4,28,953 patients recovered so far from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 1,82,301. The highest positive COVID cases were recorded in Jaipur followed by Jodhpur, Udaipur and Alwar.  

COVID Cases in India 

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges and 3,417 deaths. In the last 24 hours:

  • Total cases: 1,99,25,604
  • Total recoveries: 16,29,3003
  • Death toll: 2,18,959
  • Active cases: 34,13,642
  • Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207

(Image Credits: REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE/PIXABAY)

First Published:
