Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Life Of 15-year-old In Bhopal

Vidhan Sen, 15-year-old from Bhopal lost his life at Gopighat near Mahadev Pani in Raisen district. The young boy was visiting the water station with two friends, Mahadev and another companion when disaster struck. At around 3:30 pm, while they were taking a bath on the ramp, a sudden influx of water washed all three friends away. The authorities, including the NDRF, SDRF, Home Guard, Forest Department, and Police, immediately launched a rescue operation.

Tragically, Vidhan Sen couldn't be saved, and upon reaching the hospital, the doctor declared him dead. Despite exhaustive efforts, his body was only recovered late at night. As per SDM Mukesh Singh, after the postmortem in Bhopal, Vidhan Sen's remains will be handed over to his grieving relatives.

(This is a breaking copy further details are awaited )