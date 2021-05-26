Tragic: Karnataka Couple Blessed With Baby After 9 Yrs Marriage Perish To COVID Post Birth

In a tragic incident, a couple that had finally been blessed with a child after nine years of marriage succumbed to COVID-19 in Karnataka. Nanjunde Gowda and Mamata of Doddenahalli village in Mandya were preparing for the birth of their first child with great care, guarding against every risk of infection during the pandemic. The baby was born on May 11, but in a tragedy, the baby lost both parents to the infection.

On April 30, Gowda (45) died due to COVID-related complications in Bengaluru. After four days of deliving the baby girl, Mamata (31) also died of the infection. After Mamata had tested COVID positive, she had been rushed to Mandya district hospital for treatment and delivery. She delivered the baby on May 11 but died on May 14. Mamata’s brothers have now decided to adopt the baby girl.

Kunhi Ahmed, Nagamangala Tehsildar, said after Gowda died his wife Mamata was understandably very anxious. He said that he has informed the women and child welfare department and ensured the care and safety of the child.

"Nanjunde Gowda died due to COVID 15 days ago and his wife Mamata too succumbed to the virus. She underwent a caesarean operation and had given birth to a girl child few days ago. She was anxious after her husband’s death. This has been truly tragic. The child has now been orphaned. We have alerted the woman and child welfare department to make arrangements to take care of the child. From my end too, I’m contributing financially to help the child as much as I can. The relatives have said that they will be willing to take care of the child. Let us see. As far as we are there, we will ensure the child is well taken care of", Ahmed said.

'We will not give the child': Relative of the couple

A relative informed that after taking part in the funeral of Gowda, the wife was taken to Nagamangala Taluk by her parents. She was in a relative's house there. From there they got her admitted to a hospital in Mandya.

"Gowda's first wife had two children. One boy died and the second is a 22-year-old boy now. With an intention of increasing the family, he got married again. So these two didn’t have any children for nine years. She delivered the baby on Monday and she died on May 14. Now, the mother is dead and the child is orphaned. We will not give the child to anyone as they did not have children for nine years. We will not give the child to anyone. We have three girl children. With this newborn, we will have 4 girl children," said the relative.

COVID Situation in Karnataka

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 32,551 new COVID cases with 57,333 recoveries and 529 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 4,40,456 with 19,83,948 total recoveries and 25,811 deaths.

