Tragic: Most Deaths In Delhi Fire Due To asphyxiation, Confirms Delhi Police PRO

At least 43 people died when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi on Sunday morning. Most of the people who passed away were labourers who were sleeping at the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at 5 am.

Police PRO's briefing

MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police, gave a briefing about the situation. Speaking to the media, he said, "There was a plastic material, because of which the firefighters faced quite a lot of issues. The piece of plastic caused a lot of smoke. Most of the deaths have been caused due to asphyxiation and when our firefighters and policemen tried to fight the fire, they were also hurt."

He added, "We have shifted the injured to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) and Lady Hardinge Hospital. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the owners and others, including those, have rented the place to run the factory., An enquiry is conducted against tall of them. The Police Commissioner has transferred the case to the crime branch and the crime branch team has also arrived on the spot and the entire building is being checked. A special FSL team has also come to the spot and we will be arresting the culprits soon." Regarding the owners and the licences owned, he said that the police is currently focussing on the initial stages of the investigation, which is rescuing the workers and taking them to the hospital so that proper medical help can be provided.

He also said that the second phase of the police action has begun which involves the NDRF team, which has arrived and are checking the building to ensure that nobody is left or stuck.

We have lost more than 40 innocent lives to the tragic fire. I've ordered a magisterial inquiry into its cause, no culprit will be spared



We can't bring back lost lives, but Delhi govt will provide ₹10 L assistance to families that lost their loved ones & ₹1 L for the injured. pic.twitter.com/SOT5kR9l5J — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected the site and addressed the media. He said, "More than 40 people have died due to fire in the factory. I have ordered a magisterial probe into this. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. But those responsible for the fire will be punished strictly. I have also announced Rs. 10 lakh as compensation to those families whose members have died here. Moreover, all the injured will be treated on government expenses and Rs. 1 Lakh will be awarded to the injured," said Kejriwal. CM Kejriwal also visited the hospitals to seek updates on the condition of those injured.

