Tragic: Toddler's Appeal To Radicalised Dad In Vain After Terrorists Don't Allow Surrender

A heart-wrenching video in which a 4-year old boy named Affan is seen urging his father Aqib Ahmad Malik, who had joined a terror outfit, to come out of hiding and surrender himself before the Army has gained quite a lot of traction on social media. The 4-year-old boy in the video can be heard saying, "Abbuji, Come out. They won't harm you. Please come out. I have been missing you." Apparently, Affan was repeating the words of his mother, who was standing next to him.

This video clip of the little boy Affan was shared by the security forces. In the video, Malik's wife is also heard requesting her husband to surrender during the Shopian Encounter. She said, "Our both children have come with me. Come out and surrender. If you don't want to come out, please shoot me."

However, the efforts of both the 4-year-old boy and Aqib Ahmad Malik's wife went in vain because he was not allowed to come out of the barricaded house by the other terrorists. Due to this, the 25-year-old Malik, who had joined the terror group 3 months ago tragically died in the Shopian Encounter along with 3 other terrorists. Eventually, his body was recovered from the house where the terrorists had taken refuge. The local police, which was involved in the operation, informed that they have recovered pistols and a rifle from the encounter site.

More about the Shopian encounter

Earlier on Monday, 4 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal area after getting information about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Giving out details of the encounter, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that the terrorists who were hiding had refused the repeated offers of surrender and had, in turn, opened fire at the forces. He said, "We appealed to them to surrender and brought their families, including wife and a four-year-old child of a militant, to appeal to them to surrender. But they refused."

According to PTI, IGP Vijay Kumar further informed that all 4 terrorists were categorised as terrorists belonging to the LeT outfit. Stating that although the terrorists called themselves as Lashkar-e-Mustafa, he informed that they were listed as LeT terrorists in police records.

