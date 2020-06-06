TRAI Chairperson RS Sharma's Tenure To End In Four Months, Govt Notifies Of Vacancy

The Government of India has notified of an opening for the chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as the tenure of current chairperson RS Sharma is about to end on September 30.

According to the notification, the authorities are looking for applications from eligible candidates for a tenure of a term not exceeding three years or till the age of 65 years. Reportedly, the applications will be screened by a government-constituted search-cum-selection committee.

The Department of Telecommunications issued the notification on Friday stating: “The post of chairperson, Trai will be falling vacant on October 1, 2020. The tenure of the post is for a term not exceeding three years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier."

About RS Sharma

RS Sharma, a 1978 batch Indian Administrative Service officer was appointed as the TRAI Chief in August 2015 for a three-year period. Later in August 2018, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved Sharma's reappointment as the TRAI chairperson till September 30, 2020. This was the first time that TRAI Chairperson was given an extended term.

About TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) which was set up by the government in 1997 is the regulator of the telecommunications sector in the country. It has been at the forefront of major decisions related to tariffs and calls connect charges, as well as recommendations on key issues like spectrum and reforming norms for transfer/merger of telecom licenses. It consists of a Chairperson and not more than two full-time members and two part-time members.

(With PTI Inputs)