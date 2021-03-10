TRAI Suspends New SMS Regulation System For '7 Days' After Disruption In OTP Based Service

A day after SMS services experienced a major disruption across India causing delays in generating the one-time passwords (OTP), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday announced that it has suspended the implementation of the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). The telecom monitoring body, in June 2020, had notified all the telecom companies that there would be a system in place to curb the problems of Unsolicited Commerical Communication (UCC) — unnecessary messages that spam a user's phone.

TRAI had enforced the Telecom Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCR) with an aim to reduce SMS spam. The new DLT technology was in place to clamp down on spam messages by making verification of every SMS mandatory with a registered template.

UPI, Aadhar system, online logins and more were hit on Mar 8

However, the DLT in place disrupted the existing system in place to deliver OTPs. Services like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar services, and majorly the banking services faced major authentication issues on Tuesday. Many users who tried to check their bank balance, could not log in to their mobile wallets, as the servers were down. According to sources, at least 40% of the one billion daily average commercial messages were not delivered to respective users.



Bank officials reportedly sought the intervention of TRAI on Tuesday when smartphone users having accounts in HDFC and SBI sat waiting for the OTP for hours. At least 50 percent of traffic dropped due to the content scrubbing that occurred because of the SMS regulation system.

Suspension for 7 days: TRAI

TRAI has now suspended the SMS scrubbing system that basically was in place to segregate spam messages. The telecom regulatory body meanwhile has issued a statement that read "We are concerned about any customer inconvenience caused and have ordered a 7-day temporary suspension of the SMS scrubbing which was activated on Monday (March 8)."