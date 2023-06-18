Train Accident Averted At UP Railway Station After Driver Discovers Misalignment In Track

A major train accident was averted at the Nigohan railway station in UP’s Lucknow on Saturday (June 17) after the loco driver pointed out a misalignment in the track. No casualty or loss of property has been reported. The driver of Nilanchal Express, while passing through the loop line of Nigohan station, got an electric shock following which the defects of the track were exposed.

The defects were allegedly due to the heat caused by the rise in mercury. The driver immediately stopped the train and informed the station master. A team was swung into action to mend the affected loop line.

“A small kink in loop line was noticed at Nigohan station which was attended immediately and set right. Since the affected portion was a loop line in the yard, the speed of the train in the loop line is always between 20 to 25 kmph. The problem was immediately attended to and maintenance work was initiated there and then. No casualty or loss of property has been reported,” clarified the railways in a statement.

Railway on alert mode

Following a significant train catastrophe in Balasore, Odisha on June 2, that claimed hundreds of lives, the Indian Railway has been on high alert. An accident involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train resulted in a significant loss of life and property. The primary cause of the accident was ascertained to be signaling. However, a detailed investigation into the tragedy is underway. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case and is working with local authorities and railway officials to find the cause of the accident.

In the latest development in the case, the death toll has reached 291, officials said on June 17. "A 35-year-old accident victim namely Shoab Mansoor died during treatment due to sudden cardiac arrest in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," Dr Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Superintendent said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is slated to make a Balasore visit on June 21, two weeks after a tragic rail accident occurred in the district.