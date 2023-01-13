Train Derails On Baramulla-Banihal Section In J&K's Budgam; No Casualties Reported

A passenger train on the Baramulla-Banihal section derailed from the railway track in the Mazhoma area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning (January 13). Luckily, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Magam Tehsildar Zaffar Ahmad Lone who was present at the site said that the train was coming from Banihal when it skidded off the track. He asserted that the speed of the train was slow as it was approaching the station, which is why nobody suffered injuries. Lone also informed that all the passengers were safely evacuated and that they have reached their respective destinations.

"The train was coming from Banihal and skidded off the track. The train's speed was slow as it was approaching the station. No one is injured. All passengers have been evacuated safely and they have reached their respective destinations," Magam Tehsildar Zaffar Ahmad Lone told ANI.

J&K | A train derails in Mazhama area of Budgam district



It was coming from Banihal and skidded off the track. The train's speed was slow as it was approaching the station. No one is injured. All passengers have been safely rescued: Zaffar Ahmad Lone, Tehsildar Magam pic.twitter.com/yr9tAswu81 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

Notably, the railway's officials also reached the accident spot along with other officials including local authorities. As of now, the cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. According to the local media reports, the train services between Budgam and Baramulla stretch have been stopped and efforts are on to restore them.

(Image credit: ANI)