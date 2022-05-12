In yet another failed attempt of Pakistan to rake up the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written to the United Nations Security Council over the Delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This move came days after the Delimitation Commission submitted its report in which Jammu has got 43 seats while Kashmir got 47 seats, redrawing the present arrangement of seats.

Bollywood Actor Mukesh Rishi, who is also a PoJK refugee, has sent a clear warning to Pakistan that India will reclaim PoJK very soon and said, "The day is not far when you will hear, Jammu to Mirpur train is to leave in next half an hour; you all are requested to be on standby. Indian Airlines flight to Kotli; this will happen and will happen very soon”.

Bilawal, in his letter to UNSC, has termed the Delimitation exercise as India’s sinister ploy to reduce the representation of Muslims and asked UNSC to take immediate cognizance of the grave implications of the ‘delimitation’.

Hitting back at Bilawal, Former JK Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh has advised the young Pakistan politicians to be within his limits while trying to meddle in the internal affairs of India. Dr. Singh said, “I will tell Bilawal Bhutto to be in his limits. This Kashmir tactics to meddle into internal affairs will cost you. No force can take J&K as it is and will remain an integral part of India,”

He further added that "In this democracy, it is the right of Govt and the Delimitation Commission to do this. You are uselessly going to the UN but no one will listen to you. Your maternal grandfather in Shimla agreement said it is bilateral; you are questioning him too."

Dr Singh also marked mention of PoJK Rally in Jammu last week where PoJK refugees took a pledge to take that PoJK back.

Sharing what they faced when Pakistan illegally occupied J&K in 1947, PoJK refugee Sham Sharma said,” I have seen people dying there, we were told that we will be moved to a safer place but killed instead. We will reclaim our land worth crores”.