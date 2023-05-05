Train Guard, Who Commutes From Agra To Delhi To Manage Vande Bharat, Returns As Passenger Without Work

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express train from Nizamuddin in Delhi to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on April 2 this year has brought two railway divisions -- Delhi and Agra -- on a collision course on the question of deployment of the crew.

Every day, both divisions deploy their guards to supervise the train -- the one deputed by the Agra travels daily from Agra to Nizamuddin to do his job but returns as a passenger with the same train and is not allowed to enter the guard’s cabin.

"Every morning at 1.30 am, as per the work roaster prepared by the senior officers, a guard takes the Southern Express train in Agra and reaches Nizamuddin railway station. He takes a rest in the retiring room and gets ready to supervise the Vande Bharat, which starts from Nizamuddin at 2.40," Arun Kumar, Joint Secretary, All India Guards Council (AIGC), told PTI.

He added, "But he is not allowed to enter the guard’s cabin so he returns in the same train as a passenger," he added.

In its 710 kilometres of the total journey, the train, starting from Nizamuddin, covers four railway divisions in three railway zones -- Delhi division in Northern Railways (NR), Agra and Jhansi in North Central Railway (NCR) and Bhopal in West Central Zone (WCR) -- to reach Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal at 10.10 at night.

Departmental communications within NR and NCR suggest that the problem between Delhi and Agra had started a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on April 1, 2023.

On March 31 at 7.08 pm, the Time Table Control (TTC) department of the NR issued a communication to all senior officers and informed them that the train will have NR guards from Nizamuddin to Jhansi and vice versa.

Just eight minutes later at 7.16 pm on the same day, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) from the NCR issued another communication to his senior officers, saying the train will have both guards and drivers from the NCR.

“The Delhi division has permitted Agra division’s driver to run the train but they are not allowing Agra’s guard. Instead, they have forcibly taken control of the train,” Kumar alleged.

When contacted, Anand Swaroop, Divisional Railway Manager, Agra, refused to comment. However, Chief Public Relations officer (CPRO) of the NR, Deepak Kumar, said, “I have asked DRM, Delhi, to look into the matter and sort it out with Agra.” “The rule is very clear that the crew of the division from where the train originates will operate it. So, I don’t think there should be confusion about it,” Kumar added.

Sanjay Pandhi, working president of Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO), an association of train drivers, seconded with Kumar and said despite having clear norms, association of drivers and guards put pressure on their respective division heads to get control over newly introduced trains.

“This is unfortunate as it amounts to wastage of manpower in the Railways. I think the Railway Board should intervene and get it sorted out,” Pandhi added.

The NRC wing of All India Guards Council wrote to their senior officials on April 26 and staked their claim on the train, saying the distance between Nizamuddin and Jhansi is 405 km, out of which only 45 km distance falls in the Delhi division. The remaining 360 km comes under Agra and Jhansi division of NCR, hence they should get the rights over the train.

“Northern Railway has all premium trains such as Rajdhani and Shatabdi under its control. They get more working hours on the train hence get early promotion. On the other hand, guards of NCR feel neglected,” Kumar said, adding that there should be a level playing field for all the guards and drivers of the Indian Railways.