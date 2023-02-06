Train Or Plane? Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Photo Question Goes Viral

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday shared an extremely adorable picture of a baby to show how Railways have improved under the NDA government. On Twitter, the railway's minister posted an image of a baby looking out the window. Due to extremely well-furnished seats, and transparent windows, it seemed difficult to tell whether the baby was traveling by train or plane. Ashwni shared the picture and asked his nearly one million followers, "Baby on Board!" "Plane seat or train seat?"

The post clearly shows that the Railway's minister is indicating how well-conditioned the train coaches have now become and also how comfortable it has turned out for the passengers, especially those who travel long distances. Ever since the photo went online, it has amassed more than 54,000 likes, along with a flood of comments and retweets.

Vaishnaw is quite active on social media and stays in touch with his followers by routinely providing amusing photos and messages. Earlier in January, he shared a series of photos that showed a lovely location the train was passing through. He asked users to guess the station and even wrote, "Hint: Heaven on Earth." Last year, he posted several pictures of the Srinagar Railway Station on Twitter.

Of course, it’s a train. It would never happen in the airplane cause at landing or takeoff all seatbelts should be fastened. And generally, everything running on rails is more friendly to babies than those flying in the skies. — Alexander Kamyshin (@AKamyshin) February 4, 2023

This year, the railways saw a 72% hike in budget allocation by the Finance Ministry compared to the previous year. For Indian Railways, the highest-ever expenditure was announced at Rs 2.40 lakh crore. This was nine times the outlay made in FY 2013–14, the ministry reported.

It is important to note that the railways’ revenue earnings sharply increased by 73% in the passenger segment during April-January 2023 as compared to the same period last year.

Image: PTI