Train Runs Over Two Teens Taking Selfies On Railway Bridge In Uttarakhand

In an accident that occurred on Saturday evening, two teenagers were knocked down by the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express when they were taking selfies on the Dosni railway bridge.

Press Trust Of India
Representative (Image: Pixabay)


Two teenagers were run over by a train while they were taking selfies on a railway bridge in the Roorkee town of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening, Laksar police station in-charge Mamta Gola said on Monday.

Siddharth Saini (19) and 16-year-old Shivam Saini were knocked down by the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express when they were taking selfies on the Dosni railway bridge, she said.

The pair died on the spot, the police said.

They had come to Laksar from their village with their families to perform a religious ritual on the banks of the Solani river, Gola said.

Unaware that the Delhi-bound train was speeding towards them, the teenagers climbed the railway bridge across the river to take selfies, the police officer said.

