Train Services Resume At Rishra Railway Station Post Fresh Clashes In Bengal's Hooghly

Train services, which were suspended after the incident of stone pelting at Rishra Railway Station in the Hooghly district in West Bengal, have now been resumed. Notably, a fresh incident of stone pelting was reported in Hooghly on Monday evening, forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

#WATCH | West Bengal: An incident of stone pelting occurred yesterday at Rishra Railway Station, Hooghly district. Train services suspended on affected section for a while have now been resumed. pic.twitter.com/QnHkYPJibM April 4, 2023

Tense situation near Rishra Railway Station

Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kaushik Miron on Monday said, "After the incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line for the security of common people." On Monday, police and rapid action force (RAF) were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

The railway officer's remark came after the situation became tense near the Rishra railway station at around 10:30 pm on Monday. A group of people threw large crude bombs at the railway gate near the station. Unknown miscreants pelted stones at the trains passing through the railway track and even torched a vehicle near the railway station.

The stone pelting at Rishra police station comes a day after clashes erupted during BJP's Shobha Yatra in Hooghly on Sunday, April 2. Later, the West Bengal govt issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

“In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that,” the state government had said.