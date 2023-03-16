Train Ticket Inspector Misbehaves With Female Passenger At KR Puram Station, Suspended

The Indian railways on Wednesday suspended a train ticket inspector, in the Bengaluru Railway division, for allegedly misbehaving and abusing a female passenger at the KR Puram railway station on Tuesday. The accused TTE has been identified as Santhosh, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition during the incident.

The shocking incident took place at the KR Puram railway station of Karnataka when a Howrah-SMVT express stopped for crossing at around 6 pm on Tuesday. Santhosh allegedly pulled the female passenger as she got off the train.

In the videos of the incident that have been circulated on social media, the woman can be seen shouting at officer, asking him why he pulled her when she had a ticket. To this, the accused train ticket inspector yelled at her, saying that it was his job. He also allegedly abused her. "This is my job. Show me the ticket and go. This is not your house. You b***y ra**l," the accused officer can be heard saying in the video.

Sharing the video of the incident, Twitter user Karishma Behera said, "Drunk TT pulled her at KJM . While the girl was telling she had her ticket, showed ticket to TT but TT didn't listen anything,pulled her and still misbehave with her. We need explanation for on duty drunk TT."

Some of the passengers and other people at the station came to the rescue of the woman passenger and asked her to lodge a complaint with the police. As the accused tried to escape from the spot, some of the people caught hold of him and alleged that he was drunk.

Following the incident, the railways took a suo-moto cognisance of the matter and suspended the accused ticket inspector. The railways issue a statement saying that Santhosh allegedly pulled a female passenger out of the train when the train was at the station. Stating that the accused was allegedly drunk, the railways suspended him with "immediate effect" and also initiated an investigation into the matter.