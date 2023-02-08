Trainer Aircraft Overturns At Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Pilot Safe

A training aircraft skidded off the runway at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport though there was no loss of human life. "A training flight of Rajiv Gandhi institute of Aviation carrying a pilot veered off the runway during take-off at the Thiruvananthapuram airport today," news agency ANI reported. The pilot is safe, the report added.

The Training flight (CESNA 172R) turned turtle between taxiways B and C at 11.36 am and the pilot made a narrow escape. The incident occurred when the aircraft was taking off for the training flight.