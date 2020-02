Poonch District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav flagged off a group of 20 orchardists on 'Training Cum Exposure Venture' outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking on the occasion, Yadav said that the tour will provide training and exposure to the farmers regarding the techniques used in horticulture and orchids. He also said that it will benefit the farmers to increase the productivity of their orchids.