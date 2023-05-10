Transferred 5 Months Ago, 55 Mumbai Cops Wait To Be Released

A total of 55 assistant police inspectors (APIs) from Mumbai who were transferred to different parts of Maharashtra five months are yet to be released, said an official on Wednesday.

The official said 109 APIs of the Mumbai police were transferred to other parts of the state in December 2022, but only 54 were released in the next few months.

“In February, the office of the director-general of police issued a reminder to sections in the department about the release of the APIs but we are still here. Most of us have taken the leaving certificates of our children from schools but we are unable to secure their admission on time,” said the one of the transferred policemen.

A senior Mumbai police official, who requested not to be named, said, “It is true that 55 APIs were not released because we did not get replacement for them. But in the coming days, we will release these 55 APIs.”