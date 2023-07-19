Transformer Blast In Chamoli: What We Know So Far

At least 16 people died and several others were injured after a transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the incident and has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Here's what we know so far:

1. The incident took place at the Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

2. Sixteen persons, including a police sub-inspector and five home guards, were electrocuted to death while seven were injured.

3. As per reports, the accident took place after the lightning spread to the entire campus while working on the power line due to which many people got electrocuted.

4. On Tuesday night, an employee working on the same line died due to electrocution.

5. The angry residents accused the Energy Corporation of negligence and demanded stern action against the corporation at present.

6. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken cognisance and ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the incident.

7. The district administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot.

8. The injured who were admitted at District Hospital Gopeshwar have now been referred to a higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter.

9. ‘Namami Gange Programme’, is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as a ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of the National River Ganga.

10. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami has given instructions to provide Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those who sustained injured.

11. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called CM Dhami and inquired about the Chamoli incident.

12. Amit Shah expressed his grief and tweeted, "The deaths of people in Chamoli are very sad. I have spoken with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to gather information on the incident. The administration is providing medical aid to the injured. I express my sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident 'painful' and offered condolences. "So painful! Deeply saddened by the accident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Along with expressing my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible help to the victims", PM's Office informed.

14. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at AIIMS Rishikesh on Wednesday evening to inquire about the condition of the people injured due to electrocution.