Last Updated:

Transformer Blast Kills 15 At Namami Gange Project Site In Uttarakhand

Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Power transformer explosion at Namami Gange project site in Chamoli

Rescuers taking those injured to hospitals | Image: ANI


Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.

The dead included three police inspectors and three home guards, the official said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. 

READ | Chhattisgarh: 6-year-old electrocuted, two children injured after touching gate in contact with live wire
READ | Jain monk murder: Killers electrocuted & strangled him, later chopped body into pieces
READ | Mother, son electrocuted in Balasore, doctors declare brought dead

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT