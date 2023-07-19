Transformer Blast Kills 15 At Namami Gange Project Site In Uttarakhand

Quick links:
Rescuers taking those injured to hospitals | Image: ANI
Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.
The dead included three police inspectors and three home guards, the official said.
The injured were admitted to the district hospital.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.
