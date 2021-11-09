Transgender Folk Dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati Receives Padma Shri In Delightful Moment

The Padma Honours 2020 and 2021 are being awarded over November 8 & 9, and many maestros and societal contributors have been recognised for their efforts, successes and achievements in their respective fields. The entire event has witnessed some uniquely special moments with various awardees and their deeds shooting into the larger public consciousness at Rashtrapati Bhavan, winning the hearts of many. One such visual moment was of Matha B Manjamma Jogati, the transgender folk dancer and first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, who received the Padma Shri honour on Tuesday from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Already a centre of attraction after her win, Jogati, who is of Jogamma heritage, was seen greeting President Kovind in her won unique way which earned applause and brought a smile to the faces of all attendees including the President. Take a look at the video below.

#WATCH | Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage and the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Matha B Manjamma Jogati receives the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/SNzp9aFkre — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

A total of 119 awards are being presented in the ceremony conducted on November 8 and 9, out of which seven Padma Vibhushans, 10 Padma Bhushans, and 102 Padma Shri awards will be bestowed. The ceremony was planned to be held in four sessions with Padma Awards 2020 and Padma Awards 2021 on November 8 and November 9 respectively.

Image: Twitter/@ANI