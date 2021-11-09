Last Updated:

Transgender Folk Dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati Receives Padma Shri In Delightful Moment

Matha B Manjamma Jogati received the Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind, greeting him delightfully & bestowing her own blessings upon him while doing so

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Padma Awards

Image: Twitter/@ANI


The Padma Honours 2020 and 2021 are being awarded over November 8 & 9, and many maestros and societal contributors have been recognised for their efforts, successes and achievements in their respective fields. The entire event has witnessed some uniquely special moments with various awardees and their deeds shooting into the larger public consciousness at Rashtrapati Bhavan, winning the hearts of many. One such visual moment was of Matha B Manjamma Jogati, the transgender folk dancer and first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, who received the Padma Shri honour on Tuesday from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Already a centre of attraction after her win, Jogati, who is of Jogamma heritage, was seen greeting President Kovind in her won unique way which earned applause and brought a smile to the faces of all attendees including the President. Take a look at the video below.

A total of 119 awards are being presented in the ceremony conducted on November 8 and 9, out of which seven Padma Vibhushans, 10 Padma Bhushans, and 102 Padma Shri awards will be bestowed. The ceremony was planned to be held in four sessions with Padma Awards 2020 and Padma Awards 2021 on November 8 and November 9 respectively. 

READ | Padma Awards: President Kovind confers top honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan; check full list

Image: Twitter/@ANI

READ | Padma Awards: PM Modi meets Sanjeev Bikhchandani; discusses startups & employment
READ | Post Padma Shri award win, Adnan Sami makes a promise to PM Modi; here’s what it is
READ | Nostalgia galore as HC Verma, author of IIT prep book Concepts of Physics, gets Padma Shri
Tags: Padma Awards, Matha B Manjamma, Jogamma
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND