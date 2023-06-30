Transgender found murdered in Delhi's Rohini; CM Kejriwal hits out at LG over law and order

The body of a 25-year-old transgender person with stab injury was found early Thursday near Japanese Park in Rohini area, police said.

Reacting to the murder, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his government's demand for control over the Delhi Police.

"Delhi Police should be handed over to the people of Delhi as LG Sahib and Amit Shah Ji are unable to do anything. And for how long will the people of Delhi continue to tolerate?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"There is an atmosphere of fear among the people all over Delhi. But they have no time, no intention and no plan to provide security to the people of Delhi. After all, how long will people tolerate? You cannot have power without responsibility and accountability," he added.

According to police, the body was recorded around 4 am. It has stab wound in the chest and postmortem examination will clear whether the victim was stabbed once or multiple times, they said.

Forensic experts have examined the spot and suggested that the incident took place in another area and later the body was dumped near the park, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at Prashant Vihar police station and the investigation is being carried out. Some suspects have been identified and teams formed to nab the accused, the officer said.