'Transnational & Cross-border Terrorism Gravest Threat': Rajnath Singh At ASEAN Meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently in Siem Reap, Cambodia, attending the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Plus and the maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting, stressed on the importance of peace in the Indo-Pacific region amid the 'disruptive politics.'

"We're meeting at a time when the world is seeing increasing strife amplified by disruptive politics. Peaceful Indo-Pacific, with ASEAN at its centre, becomes vital more than ever for world's security and prosperity," the leader said at the meeting.

Rajnath Singh addressed transnational and cross-border terrorism

Singh emphasised on transnational and cross-border terrorism, terming it as the 'gravest threat' that required urgent and resolute intervention by the international community. He also said that terrorist groups have created interlinkages across continents that are backed by new-age technologies for transferring money and recruiting new supporters. This transformation of cyber-crimes into organised cyber-attacks points to the increasing use of new technologies, both, by state and non-state actors, he added.

The Defence Minister added, "India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws".

At the ADMM Plus meeting, Rajnath Singh also said, "India hoped that the ongoing negotiations on the Code of Conduct on the South China Sea will be fully consistent with international law, in particular, UNCLOS, and should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests".

30 years of ASEAN-Indian relations

Ten Southeast Asian nations comprise ASEAN, a political and economic union that fosters intergovernmental cooperation and makes it easier for its members to integrate economically, politically, militarily, and educationally with other nations in the Asia-Pacific. It should be noted here that the year 2022 marks 30 years of ASEAN-India relations and it has been designated as ASEAN-India Friendship Year. In 1992, India started a formal dialogue with ASEAN as a "Sectoral Dialogue Partner," and in 1996, it became a "Dialogue Partner."