'transparency In Governance' Driving Numerous Investment Proposals To Odisha, Says CM Naveen Patnaik

Noting that "transparency in governance" has created the right ecosystem for investors in Odisha, with the state receiving numerous proposals for setting up of manufacturing and service industries, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government was working sincerely to develop all segments.

Patnaik, during a discussion in the Assembly, also said that Odisha has the potential to emerge as a leading state in many sectors.

"Our prudent fiscal management has enabled Odisha to be a revenue surplus state. In the coming years, I am confident that Odisha will be making rapid and transformative progress which will result in socio-economic empowerment and development across all segments.

"The transparent, sensitive and stable governance provided by us has created the right ecosystem for the investors, with the state receiving numerous proposals for setting up of manufacturing and service industries in Odisha," the CM underlined.

He said the new Industrial Policy Resolution-2022 for the next five years will transform Odisha into a business hub in the thrust and priority sectors.

"Global companies like IBM, Deloitte have started their operations in Bhubaneswar. Many more IT and new age tech companies are looking towards Odisha as a place for investment," the chief minister said.

He stated that Odisha has launched new policies in various sectors like tourism, civil aviation, ports, logistics, apparel and food processing to attract more investments.

"Our policies are among the best in the country and we are confident that there will be large scale creation of employment,” Patnaik maintained The BJD supremo also said the state was focusing on making youth employment-read through skill development programmes.

Odisha is now rated as the state with lowest unemployment rate of 0.9% by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, he told the Assembly.

"Our wage employment programmes and livelihood projects have yielded positive results. This apart, the state is also making huge investments in agriculture and allied sectors. We were awarded the 'Best Millet Promoting State' by ICAR-IIMR and FAO for the last two consecutive years," he said.

The government is also funding several infrastructure projects related to connectivity, Patnaik asserted.

"Biju Expressway (Chandili-Rourkela), which is almost complete, will herald a new era of development in western Odisha. This apart, the state also jointly funds many railway projects for faster movement of goods and passengers in Odisha. The operationalisation of the Rourkela and Jeypore Airports is a step forward towards improving air connectivity in the state," he said.

Stressing that affordable electricity is a major focus area of the government, the CM said Odisha has been funding projects to strengthen the power infrastructure in the state.

"This year, we will ensure all households in the state have access to electricity with no areas facing low voltage problems. Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022, will also enable the development of sustainable green power projects," he added.