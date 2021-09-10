Transport And Marketing Assistance Guidelines Revised For Agriculture Products By DGFT

The Central government, on Friday, announced revisions to the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified agriculture products scheme. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce, the major changes that were made have been in the revised scheme which includes dairy products as they were not covered under the earlier scheme. They will now be eligible for assistance under the revised scheme. To help the industries, even more, the rates of assistance have also been increased. The increment was by 50% for exports by sea and by 100% for exports by air.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will also release guidelines on how to avail these assistances under the revised scheme. The purpose of the enhanced assistance under the revised scheme was to help Indian exporters of agricultural products to continue making profits despite the delays and increase in logistic costs. Back in February 2019, the Department of Commerce had introduced 'Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for Specified Agriculture Products Scheme' to aid with the international component of freight, so as to mitigate the disadvantage of higher freight costs faced by the Indian exporters of agriculture products. At first, the scheme was only applicable for exports that were affected during the period from March 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020. However, it was later revised and extended to exports affected up to March 31, 2021. The Department has revised the expiry date again and notified the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified agriculture products scheme for exports affected on or after April 1, 2021, up to March 31, 2022. The existing scheme will remain in operation for exports affected up to March 31, 2021.

Latest tariffs on Mercury trade

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade imposed restrictions on the imports of Mercury, used in different sectors including older thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs and electrical switches. The government body said in a statement, “Import policy of mercury has been revised from free to restricted, subject to obtaining prior informed consent from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change." Before the latest order, their import was mercury which had no restrictions, but now the importing body would have to seek permission from the government.

