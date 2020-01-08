Transport, Banking Services Likely To Be Hit Due To 'Bharat Bandh' On Wednesday

Central trade unions and bank unions have called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) to protest against the government's 'anti-people' policies undertaken by the government. Transport and banking services at several places are likely to be affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday.

The ten central trade unions including CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not be taking part in the strike.

'Workers are going on strike with a 12-point charter of demands'

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking to news agency ANI Tapan Sen, general secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) had said, "All 10 central unions along with all national independent federations of central and state governments, bank, defence production and other service sectors have called a strike against anti-worker and anti-national policies of BJP government."

He added, "Workers are going on strike with a 12-point charter of demands. We are demanding equal wage for equal work for contract workers who do the same work but receive less than half wage than regular workers."

'Grameen Bharat Bandh'

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) which comprises about 250 farmers' organisations has also announced to observe 'Grameen Bharat Bandh', on Wednesday. Moreover, services at various bank branches are likely to be affected as hundreds of employees are likely to go on a bank strike across the country on Wednesday. According to reports, the bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions to protest against the labour reforms and economic policies of the Central government.

The protestors' demand during the Bharat Bandh includes asking the Centre to drop the proposed labour reforms. A Bill in this regard was passed and proposes to merge 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.

Meanwhile in West Bengal, the Transport Department will operate 22 per cent additional buses on Wednesday in view of nationwide strike supported by various trade unions against economic policies of the central government. "The State Transport Units (STUs) will operate about 22 per cent additional buses tomorrow," a Transport Department release said.

Multiple other unions and political parties such as Shiv Sena, DMK, MDMK have extended their support to the strike.

(with ANI inputs)