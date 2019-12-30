Ministry Of Road Transport Proposes More ‘Divyang-friendly’ Laws

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification about the amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Act (2019) that would provide ‘divyang-friendly’ features in buses.

READ | Delhi HC Adjourns Hearing Of Plea Regarding Re-registration Of Motor Vehicles Rules

A press release from the ministry said, “ Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified GSR 959 (E) dated December 27, 2019, for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules for providing ‘divyang friendly’ features in buses" “The amendment provides for priority seats, signs, securing of crutches/canes/walkers, handrail/stanchions, controls at priority seats and wheelchair entry/housing/locking arrangement for wheelchairs for the divyangjan," it said.

READ | Russian Motorist Converts Car To Look Like Tesla's Cybertruck

The press note said such facilities for differently-abled or passengers or passengers with reduced mobility would be checked and ensured at the time of fitness inspection for buses and the amendment shall come into force on March 1, 2020.

"The draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were published vide notification number G.S.R 523(E), dated July 24, 2019, inviting objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected thereby," it added.

The press note said that the notification has been issued after duly considering the objections and suggestions received from the public in respect of the said draft rules.

READ | Goa: Traffic Cops Dressed As Santas Educate Motorists

What is the motor vehicle act?

The motor vehicle act came into action on September 1, 2019, in which penalties have been introduced on traffic violations including drunk and drive, driving without a licence, dangerous driving, over speeding etc. These fines will be increased by 10 per cent every year on April 1.

The Motor Vehicles ( Amendments) Bill, 2019 was based on the recommendation made by the group of transport ministers of various states. There were some major changes to ensure road safety, holding taxi aggregators responsible and new rules on third party insurance.

The new traffic law makes compulsory for vehicle-owners to have traffic fitness testing of their vehicles in regular interval of time.

(With Inputs from ANI)

READ | Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident, Mob Sets Bus On Fire