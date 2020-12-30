Transport Ministry Proposes Mandatory Passenger-side Airbag In Vehicles Starting April

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has proposed to make airbags mandatory for the passenger in the front seat of a vehicle to improve passenger safety in case of accidents from April 1 in the new vehicle models and from June 1 in existing models. The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification in this regard.

"Comments/ suggestions are solicited from all stakeholders at the following email address: comments-morth@gov.in within 30 days from the date of notification," the ministry said.

FADA welcomes the move

The government’s proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to an increase in price, and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

“FADA welcomes MoRTH’s intention for mandating dual front airbags. This is a much-needed safety norm which India should adopt and be at par with global standards,” FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement on Tuesday.

He, however, added that while the government''s vision to make driving safer for its citizens is appreciated, it will definitely increase the price of vehicles. The implementation of BS-VI emission norms led to a big price increase, and this will also come with a price increase, he also added.

"We hope OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) should absorb the major cost of input due to the second airbag as it will impact the sales in short-term which will be bad for the industry, which is able to show growth on MoM (month-on-month) basis, but still lags in YoY (year-on-year) basis after COVID hit us hard," Gulati said.

(With PTI Inputs)