Transport Ministry Seeks Addition Of Fire Alarm System In Passenger Compartment Of Buses

The Road Transport Ministry on Saturday informed that the fire alarm system and fire protection system inside long-distance passenger buses and school buses will be added in the passenger/ occupant department in a bid to provide extra safety to the occupants travelling.

The transport ministry reviewed the fire and alarm services in the Type- III vehicles, which includes buses running on long distances. Furthermore, to ensure maximum safety of the passengers, the ministry wants to install the fire protection system at places that are occupied predominantly by passengers.

Prior to this, the fire detection, alarm, and suppression systems only notified fires emerging from the engine compartment. Passenger injuries are primarily caused by heat and smoke in the passenger compartment, according to studies on fire events.

Ministry noted that fire-related injuries can be avoided if the heat and smoke in the passenger compartment are reduced by providing additional escape time to occupants through thermal management during fire occurrences.

The notification read, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide notification dated 27th January 2022, has introduced the Fire Alarm System and Fire Protection System in the Passenger (or, Occupant) Compartment in buses through an amendment in the AIS (Automotive Industry Standard)-135 for Type III buses ['Type III' Vehicles are those designed and constructed for long-distance passenger transport, for seated passengers] and School Buses."

Besides, a water mist-based active fire prevention system and a separate fire alarm system have also been devised for buses to keep the passenger compartment temperature below 50 degrees Celsius, to reduce the chances of a fire breakout.

The amendments made have been thoroughly researched & deliberated with stakeholders and specialists from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), a DRDO facility that specializes in fire risk assessment, fire suppression technologies, modelling and simulation, and other related fields.



Many individuals lose their lives every year in vehicular fire-related casualties, and the latest amendment will help to reduce such fatalities. Earlier in November last year, 12 people died in Rajasthan after the bus in which they were travelling caught fire. The passengers were charred to death inside the bus.

